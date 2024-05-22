Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Ottawa early Wednesday evening, hours after a line of storms moved through the Ottawa Valley, prompting brief tornado warnings.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa was issued at at 6:54 p.m., with Environment Canada saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel-sized hail.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect in the Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden areas and the Barry's Bay and Killaloe areas.

Earlier in the afternoon, tornado warnings were issued in River, Whitney, and eastern Algonquin Park and briefly in Barry's Bay and Killaloe, but they were later downgraded. Storm warnings have since ended in the Deep River, Whitney and Algonquin Park areas.

A storm that moved across Ottawa on Tuesday brought 17.4 mm of rain to the capital.

Hottest day of the year in Ottawa

The temperature in Ottawa hit 30 C at 3 p.m., the warmest temperature recorded so far in 2024. The record for the warmest May 22 is 31.1 C, set in 1977.

In 2023, Ottawa saw two days with the temperature above 30 C in May – 30.4 C on May 28 and 32.5 C on May 31.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, saying "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms" that may produce strong winds, heavy rain and toonie sized hail.

"Thunderstorms will develop along a cold front that will move through the province this afternoon and evening," the weather agency said in a statement.

The severe thunderstorm watch covers all of eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Valley, from Belleville and Kingston to Cornwall, Pembroke and Petawawa.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17 C.

Sunny on Thursday. High 26 C.

Friday will be sunny. High 28 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for increasing cloudiness. High 23 C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.