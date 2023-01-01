Several eastern Ontario, western Quebec ski resorts closed on New Year's Day due to rainy weather

Mother Nature has rained out plans for skiing on New Year's Day in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Several ski resorts remain closed on New Year's Day, following Saturday's heavy rain. Meantime, the National Capital Commission says it's not recommended to ski on most cross-country ski trains in Gatineau Park.

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. says it will remain closed on Sunday, with regular hours resuming on Monday.

"A significant amount of rain has fallen. In an effort to preserve our snow and repair the significant damage we will be exceptionally closed on December 31 and January 1," Camp Fortune says in a message on its website. The resort says it cannot groom the slopes until the snow sets as the machines will cause more damage than good.

Ski Vorlage in Wakefield, Que. is closed on Sunday to "preserve conditions."

Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield is also closed due to the "continued unfavourable weather and to preserve snow conditions."

Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is closed on Sunday.

"For safety reasons and in order to preserve our snow base, it has been decided that the station will also be closed January 1, 2023," Mont Cascades said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"This is definitely not the beginning of the season that we wanted to offer, especially in this holiday season. We are hoping for the best possible conditions for Monday morning to ensure a return to our normal opening hours."

Calabogie Peaks Resort in Calabogie, Ont. remains closed following the heavy rainfall. The resort plans to reopen on Monday.

Mont Ste. Marie in Lac-Sainte-Marie and Mount Pakenham are open for skiing on New Year's Day.

Cross-country skiing

The National Capital Commission is reporting it's not recommended to ski on most cross-country ski trails in Gatineau Park following the wet and mild weather.

Some trails are also closed due to a lack of snow and the conditions.

In Ottawa, the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail postponed grooming this weekend due to the weather.