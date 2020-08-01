OTTAWA -- Another 17 cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Ottawa, marking the 15th straight day of double-digit increases in the COVID-19 case count in the capital.

Ottawa's 17 cases are among the 124 reported across Ontario by the health ministry on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Ontario, the Peel Region saw 33 new cases, while Toronto and Windsor-Essex are each reporting 16 new cases.

According to Ottawa Public Health's daily COVID-19 dashboard update, there have been 2,539 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

No new deaths were reported for a fourth straight day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Ottawa stands at 264 residents.

Two more people have recently been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications. There are 11 people in hospital with four in intensive care.

Active cases

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the city dropped in Saturday's update, driven by a large increase in recoveries.

There are 250 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down 21 from Friday. The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

OPH declared 38 new cases resolved in Saturday's update, for a total of 2,025, or 79.8 per cent of all confirmed cases to date. A case is considered "resolved" 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

Cases by age

In recent days, younger residents have had a greater number of new, lab-confirmed cases than older residents. In Saturday's update, the figures are more spread out, including some new cases in people over the age of 70.

Here is a breakdown of Saturday's new cases by age, including all known cases to date:

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (72 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (134 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (398 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (332 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (333 cases total)

50-59 years-old: One new case (344 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (260 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (191 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (276 cases total)

90+ years: One new case (198 cases total)

Unknown: One new case (1 case total)

Institutional outbreaks

There are 12 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa. Five childcare centres, four retirement homes and three long-term care homes are experiencing outbreaks.

Two new outbreaks were added to Ottawa Public Health's dashboard on Saturday, at Billingswood Manor retirement home and Metcalfe Home Daycare.

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all current and past outbreaks in Ottawa.