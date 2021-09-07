OTTAWA -- One person was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after a serious crash on Kinburn Side Road in rural west Ottawa Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. north of Carp Road. When emergency crews arrived, the vehicle was on its roof in a field and one person was trapped inside.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patient, a man in his 50s, within 20 minutes of arriving and taken to hospital via ORNGE air ambulance.

A second man was already outside the car when firefighters got to the scene. Paramedics said that person appeared to have been ejected and suffered multiple injuries.