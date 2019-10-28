Serious injuries after crash near Place d'Orléans
Police are investigating a crash on Jeanne d'Arc Blvd that happened Monday night. At least one person suffered serious injuries. (FILE)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 7:25PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 8:52PM EDT
Police say one person suffered serious injuries in a crash in Orléans Monday night.
The two vehicle crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard between Champlain Street and Balsam Drive. The westbound lanes of Jeanne d'Arc are currently closed while police investigate.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
