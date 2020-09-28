OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa amid a major surge in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario, the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 700 cases of #COVID19 with more than 41,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 344 new cases in Toronto with 104 in Peel, 89 in Ottawa and 56 in York Region. 60% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 28, 2020

The figures come from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary and may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health due later today.

Part of the reason for an increase in cases may be due to a clearance of thousands of tests. Just over 49,000 tests remain under investigation, down from about 65,000 the previous day.

Ontario's testing backlog is down from 65,000 to 49,000. That perhaps is one of the reasons behind the spike in cases, as people finally get their test results back. — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) September 28, 2020

More than 41,000 tests were completed on Sunday, for a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more details as they become available.