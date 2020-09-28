OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa amid a major surge in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Ontario, the highest number of new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.

The figures come from Ontario's daily COVID-19 epidemiologic summary and may differ from local figures from Ottawa Public Health due later today.

Part of the reason for an increase in cases may be due to a clearance of thousands of tests. Just over 49,000 tests remain under investigation, down from about 65,000 the previous day.

More than 41,000 tests were completed on Sunday, for a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent. 

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more details as they become available.