Senior administration at eastern Ontario education facility facing sexual assault charges

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a senior administrator at an educational facility in eastern Ontario is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents 17 years ago.

Police say while the allegations are dated back to 2007 and 2008, they started investigating what happened in January 2023. The accused worked at an educational facility in South Glengarry Township, where students from Ontario and Quebec travelled to study theology, according to police.

The 48-year-old man from Calgary is facing two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 and three counts of sexual exploitation.

He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on April 3.

"A court-ordered publication ban has now been placed on proceedings in this case," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.