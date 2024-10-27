Atletico Ottawa takes on York United in CPL quarterfinal playoff Sunday

Atlético Ottawa will have their first shot in their quest to hoist the North Star cup on Sunday.

The team will go up against York United FC at home in the playoff quarterfinal of the Canadian Premier League. Gametime is 1 p.m. at TD Place Stadium.

It will be Atlético's last home game of the season.

"If you live in Ottawa and you want to see one of your teams in the playoffs – this is it," said Atlético Ottawa spokesperson Jon Siden on CTV Morning Live.

"So, if you like playoffs and you like sports, there's no reason not to be here."

Siden says to expect an "infectious" crowd and "top-notch" soccer.

"We have an amazing supporter group – they bring noise, they bring the drums, they stand and sing all game," he said.

It's also the final home game for Atlético captain and Gatineau native Maxim Tissot after a 12-year career, including six with Ottawa.

Tissot was honoured by the team at the last regular season game last week.

"We have incredible talent. We have an amazing team, and from what our retiring captain from Gatineau Max Tissot said: 'we are a team built for the playoffs,'" Siden said.

The winner will advance to playing in a semifinal match against either Forge FC or Cavalry FC on Nov. 2 or 3.

The CPL final will be played on Nov. 9.

Atlético finished the regular season in third place in the CPL standings, with 11 wins, 11 draws and six losses.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to be sunny but cold with temperatures in the single-digits.