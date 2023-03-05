Senators win fifth straight, zip past Blue Jackets 5-2

Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (31) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Michael Hutchinson (31) during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, March 4, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina