    • Senators sign goaltender Ullmark to four-year contract extension

    The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a new four-year contract extension ahead of the start of the NHL season.

    The Senators announced Ullmark agreed to a four-year, $33 million contract, that will keep the starting goaltender in Ottawa through the 2028-29 season.

    "We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season," Steve Staios, Senators president of hockey operations and general manager, said in a statement.

    "In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau."

    The Senators acquired Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in June in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick. Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2022-23.

    "When you get to this part of your career, you really want to put an emphasis on what's best for your family. And we felt that ever since we came here, it's been a great fit," Ullmark said. "I'm hoping this can help change things for the better in this organization for this city."

    Ullmark's contact with an average salary of $8.25 million marches the salary Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman agreed to last weekend.

    Senators owner Michael Andlauer praised Ullmark.

    “I have huge admiration for Linus. He represents everything I believe what an Ottawa Senator is all about on and off the ice."

    Ullmark will make his Senators debut Thursday night as the Senators host the Florida Panthers at Canadian Tire Centre.

