Ottawa mother-daughter duo get second chance to see Taylor Swift after Austria terror plot

After a terrorist plot in Austria ruined the chance for a mother-daughter duo from Ottawa to see their idol live on stage, they're getting a second chance to see Taylor Swift when she comes to Toronto next week.

"We were in Vienna, a lot of people saw [our] story, and somebody reached out to me saying they put in a good word to, lets just call them a very special group of people, and then we found out about two weeks ago that we were going to be able to get tickets and it's amazing," said Nathalie Carrier.

CTV News first met Nathalie Carrier and her daughter Stella Whitehouse back in August when they flew to Vienna to see Taylor Swift live in concert. The dream was short-lived after Swift was forced to cancel her concerts after a terrorist plot came to light.

"I made her a promise on the streets of Vienna that we would go," said Carrier.

On Saturday, that promise was fulfilled, as Carrier surprised her daughter with two tickets to see their idol when she takes the stage in Toronto on Nov. 21.

"I think the realization is going to hit later, it's very overwhelming right now. There are lot of people, a lot of cameras here but I'm forever grateful for it and very, very excited," said Whitehouse.

With no time to waste, the pair says they will once again make the friendship bracelets and hold on to the memories of the invisible string tying them to their favourite idol.

Swift will perform at the Rogers Centre for her sold-out Eras Tour from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 and the following week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23.

Approximately 500,000 people are expected to attend the six Toronto show..