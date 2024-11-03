OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Beaver stuck on Rideau Canal safely rescued

    A beaver stuck along the water on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2024. (Hannah Berge/CTV News Ottawa) A beaver stuck along the water on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2024. (Hannah Berge/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    An adventurous beaver who made its way to the Rideau Canal found itself stuck along the water on Sunday.

    The animal was spotted on the canal near Patterson Creek Park. The National Capital Commission says with the water inside the canal being drained for the season, the beaver was unable to get out from the shore.

    The beaver was safely rescued from the area by a conservation officer and is being relocated to the Ottawa River.

    The water-loving rodent is said to be healthy.

    According to the Ottawa Riverkeeper, beavers are fairly common through the Ottawa River watershed.

    It's unclear how the beaver was able to get into the canal.

     

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News