Beaver stuck on Rideau Canal safely rescued

An adventurous beaver who made its way to the Rideau Canal found itself stuck along the water on Sunday.

The animal was spotted on the canal near Patterson Creek Park. The National Capital Commission says with the water inside the canal being drained for the season, the beaver was unable to get out from the shore.

The beaver was safely rescued from the area by a conservation officer and is being relocated to the Ottawa River.

The water-loving rodent is said to be healthy.

According to the Ottawa Riverkeeper, beavers are fairly common through the Ottawa River watershed.

It's unclear how the beaver was able to get into the canal.