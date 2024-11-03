What parents need to know about RSV

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) season is here, and doctors are urging parents to get their infants vaccinated and to be aware of serious symptoms.

RSV is a common virus that occurs every year, with peak viral season starting around late fall to winter. People struggling with RSV may experience a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, fever and feel fatigued. Infants may be irritable, have trouble breathing and have less appetite and energy.

While the virus typically causes symptoms of the common cold, some infants, seniors and immunocompromised people can experience more serious illnesses.

"Young infants or people who are older are at increased risk of significant medical complications," said Dr. Chuck Hui, the chief of infectious diseases with the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

"In some children, especially young infants, you can get some lower respiratory tract infection causing difficulty breathing, needing for them to see a physician, sometimes being admitted and sometimes going to the ICU."

Almost 100 per cent of infants will have been infected with the virus by the age of two, according to Hui. He says the main indicator of when an RSV infection is more serious is when a child is having difficulty breathing.

"That's certainly concerning," he said.

Starting this fall, families with infants and high-risk children up to 24 months old, will have access to a new RSV immunization called Beyfortus. Hui is advising toddlers receive the immunizations for its protection against the risk of serious illnesses that require hospitalization and admittance to the ICU.

"Its really exciting," he said.

"There's not only benefit to the individual patient, but there's increased benefits to the system as a whole – decreased emergency visits, decreased hospitalization and especially during a time period where we see a lot of pressure."

An RSV vaccine is also available for pregnant women who are between 32 to 36 weeks pregnant and who will deliver near or during the start of RSV season.

Being vaccinated during pregnancy helps your immune system create antibodies that protect the baby from RSV from birth until six months old, according to Ottawa Public Health.

Both immunization options are covered through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.

Parents can access the vaccine for their child through their primary care provider. Those without a family physician can book an appointment through CHEO's Kids Come First Clinic or their local health authority.

According to Ottawa Public Health, RSV can be treated at home with over-the-counter acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever and pain. Do not give ibuprofen to babies under six months old without speaking to a health care provider and never give aspirin to children.