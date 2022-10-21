Senators scored five unanswered goals in win over Capitals

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk pressures Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during a 5-2 victory in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Senators forward Brady Tkachuk pressures Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper during a 5-2 victory in Ottawa on Thursday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina