OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators delivered a special package to the Kanata Food Cupboard to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 1,700 bottles of chocolate milk were dropped off at the Kanata Food Cupboard on Wednesday morning.

The milk was provided to the Senators by the Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

In a statement to CTV News, the Senators say the milk would have been used to support the club’s school visits through the Sens in School Program.

When classes reach their goals in reading through the Sens in School program, they are eligible to win a Sparty Party, which includes a visit from Spartacat, along with pizza and milk.

To make a donation to the Kanata Food Cupboard.