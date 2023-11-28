Senators' MacEwen fined by NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct against Panthers

The NHL has fined Senators forward Zack MacEwen for unsportsmanlike conduct for his role an incident during Ottawa's 5-0 loss to Florida.

The league fined MacEwen US$2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The incident occurred at 5:13 of the third period of Monday's game.

Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk came from centre ice to check Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic into the side boards.

MacEwen then rushed in to check Tkachuk, driving him to the ice and eventually throwing punches with officials having to step in to break it up.

MacEwen was given a match penalty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.