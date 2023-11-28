Reinhart and Bobrovsky lead Florida Panthers past Ottawa Senators 5-0
Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 20 saves, helping the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Monday night.
Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist for Florida, which had dropped two in a row. Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen also scored, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists.
Bobrovsky's second shutout of the season and No. 40 for his career helped Matthew Tkachuk get the better of his brother, Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk.
Ottawa struggled early and never managed to get on equal footing with the Panthers. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 shots after missing the last two games with a minor injury.
Trailing 3-0 in the third period, the Senators started to pick up their play, but also let their emotions get the best of them.
Matthew Tkachuk clearly got under the skin of his younger brother Brady's teammates. Zack MacEwen jumped Matthew Tkachuk and took a five-minute match penalty. Jake Sanderson dropped the gloves against Matthew Tkachuk as well.
Brady also got in the middle of things and was in the penalty box for cross-checking when Verhaeghe made it 4-0 at 11:59.
With just under seven minutes to play everyone on the ice got in a scrum and it resulted with all 10 players being assessed a game misconduct.
Luostarinen rounded out the scoring with 3:28 remaining.
Reinhart helped Florida get off to a fast start with two power-play goals. He got his first one just 1:28 into the game, and then made it 2-0 with his 15th of the season 5:59 into the second.
The Senators challenged Reinhart's second goal for being offside, but it remained in place after a lengthy review and Bennett made it 3-0 on the ensuing power play.
UP NEXT
Panthers: At Toronto on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game trip to eastern Canada.
Senators: At Columbus on Friday night before returning for a three-game homestand.
