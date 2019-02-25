

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Senators have been busy ahead of the 3 p.m. NHL Trade Deadline.

The Sens completed the third trade in three days on Sunday, acquiring forward Brian Gibbons from the Anaheim Ducks. In return, the Sens sent defenceman Patrick Sieloff to Anaheim.

The 30-year-old Gibbons played 44 games for Anaheim this season, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

On Saturday, the Senators traded forward Ryan Dzingel and a seventh-round draft pick to Columbus for forward Anthony Duclair and two second-round draft choices (2020 and 2021).

On Friday, the Senators traded Matt Duchene and minor league defenceman Julius Bergman to Columbus for a 2019 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2020 first round selection, forward prospect Vitaly Abramov and forward prospect Jonathan Davidsson.