Senators fans say 'I Do' at Canadian Tire Centre
Two Ottawa Senators' fans said 'I do' at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators posted photos on social media of Nathalie and Laurel getting married before the Senators game against Vancouver Thursday night.
Nathalie and Laurel were wearing Senators jerseys for the ceremony, which was held in the seats behind the penalty boxes.
The Senators say the Canadian Tire Centre was where Nathalie and Laurel had their first date.
BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports
Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
It was an emotional reunion for a father in Toronto, who anxiously waited at Pearson International airport Friday morning for the arrival of his wife and newborn baby from Gaza.
Foreign interference inquiry taps convoy commission co-council to lead probe, opens call for participants
The federal public inquiry that will be probing foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic instructions launched the process for interested stakeholders to apply for standing on Friday and revealed that one of the lawyers that led the Emergencies Act inquiry has been named lead counsel.
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy that died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
Atlantic
P.E.I. government response to post-tropical storm Fiona co-ordinated but flawed
A new report says P.E.I.'s response last year to post-tropical storm Fiona was well-co-ordinated, but says there's room for improvement for government agencies and their partners.
Woman, 78, arrested for impaired driving after hitting parked cars: P.E.I. RCMP
Prince Edward Island RCMP has arrested a 78-year-old woman after an alleged impaired driving incident in Stratford Thursday night.
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Toronto
Chow urges Torontonians ‘to be the best of themselves’ amid uptick in hate crimes over the Israel-Hamas war
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is calling for people in the city to reject hate and violence amid rising tensions over the Israel-Gaza war that have seen homes and businesses targeted with hate crimes.
Montreal
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Weekend road closures: Beware the Papineau-Leblanc bridge
Those hitting the roads in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware of several closures, including the Papineau-Leblanc bridge between Montreal and Laval. Drivers are advised to plan ahead!
Northern Ontario
BREAKING
BREAKING Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Sudbury man wanted by police for assault, harassment
A 49-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for assault, theft and criminal harassment.
London
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Police dogs help officers track down suspect
With the assistance of the canine unit, London police were able to track down a break-in suspect in the city’s core.
-
Theft investigation in east end leads to drug charges
London police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation in the city’s east end.
Winnipeg
BREAKING
BREAKING Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
-
Kitchener
'These deaths will be on our hands': Advocates for unsheltered say winter supplies urgently needed
Outreach workers are issuing an urgent plea for donations of winter supplies – warning that without them, people living outdoors in Waterloo Region could die this winter.
-
Guelph woman charged for allegedly keying co-worker's Tesla
A 57-year-old Guelph woman has been charged after police say she was caught on video keying her co-worker's car.
Calgary
Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the northeast on Thursday that sent several people to hospital.
-
Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police
A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.
-
Calgary weather: how a lack of snow cover impacts our November weather
How a lack of snow cover impacts Calgary's November weather trends
Saskatoon
'Huge thank you': Shania Twain appreciative of Sask. town's hospitality following bus crash
During her show in Saskatoon Thursday night, Shania Twain expressed her gratitude for the community of Indian Head and the hospitality shown to her crew following a crash involving her tour bus and truck.
-
City of Saskatoon says manager wasn't fired for calling staff 'my humans'
A City of Saskatoon supervisor says she was fired for using a gender-inclusive term, but the city argues this is not the case.
-
More Prince Albert city workers could strike
The City of Prince Albert could see another group of workers walk off the job, after the union representing outside city workers took a strike vote on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Woodcroft to remain Oilers head coach through road trip: TSN
There won't be any coaching changes in Edmonton on Friday or Saturday, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, despite the Oilers' loss in San Jose on Thursday night.
-
Engineers Canada wants Alberta to reconsider change to rules around 'engineer' title
A group representing Canada's engineering profession is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to reconsider a proposal that aims to loosen restrictions around who can use the "engineer" title.
Vancouver
'This behaviour is disgraceful': Port Moody police arrest alleged poppy donation thief
A man suspected of stealing a poppy donation box from a Port Moody retailer earlier this week has been arrested, and police say they plan to recommend charges.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver Island hospital
Fifteen people have contracted COVID-19 at a Vancouver Island hospital amid an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory illness.
-
Repair work on damaged Delta overpass pushed to 2024: transportation ministry
Work to repair an overpass that was damaged when it was hit by a truck in Delta has been pushed back to 2024 after concerns were raised about the impact on traffic over the holiday season.
Regina
-
Over a dozen windows smashed at Regina's Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, police say
Regina police say more than a dozen windows at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate had large holes smashed in them with a school vehicle also receiving damage.
-
Here are the city services that are open and closed in Regina for Remembrance Day
On Nov. 11, Canada honours lives lost in the line of duty. Remembrance Day falls on a Saturday this year, so some city services in Regina will be affected on Monday.