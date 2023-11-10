Senators fans say 'I Do' at Canadian Tire Centre

Two Ottawa Senators' fans said 'I do' at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators posted photos on social media of Nathalie and Laurel getting married before the Senators game against Vancouver Thursday night.

Nathalie and Laurel were wearing Senators jerseys for the ceremony, which was held in the seats behind the penalty boxes.

The Senators say the Canadian Tire Centre was where Nathalie and Laurel had their first date.