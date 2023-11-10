OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Senators fans say 'I Do' at Canadian Tire Centre

    Ottawa Senators fans Laurel and Nathalie got married at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. (Ottawa Senators/Facebook) Ottawa Senators fans Laurel and Nathalie got married at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. (Ottawa Senators/Facebook)

    Two Ottawa Senators' fans said 'I do' at Canadian Tire Centre.

    The Senators posted photos on social media of Nathalie and Laurel getting married before the Senators game against Vancouver Thursday night.

    Nathalie and Laurel were wearing Senators jerseys for the ceremony, which was held in the seats behind the penalty boxes.

    The Senators say the Canadian Tire Centre was where Nathalie and Laurel had their first date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports

    Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News