Senators blow lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, right, is hit in the face by a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko in front of Senators goalie Cam Talbot during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Paul Vernon/The Associated Press) Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, right, is hit in the face by a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko in front of Senators goalie Cam Talbot during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Paul Vernon/The Associated Press)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect in the attack.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina