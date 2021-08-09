OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have signed a one-season agreement with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

The NHL club announced the new agreement in partnership with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators on Monday.

This comes as the Senators’ former ECHL affiliate, the Brampton Beast, announced in February it would not return for the 2021-22 season.

"We're pleased to partner with the Gladiators and to have Atlanta serve as our ECHL affiliate next season," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a press release. "Our prospects who spend time in the ECHL in 2021-22 will be well served under a coaching staff led by Jeff Pyle who we know will positively impact our players' development."

The Atlanta Gladiators were the Boston Bruins' ECHL affiliate from 2015-16 through 2019-20. The club did not play in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

"Since relocating to Georgia in 2003, the Gladiators have claimed three South Division titles and reached the 2005-06 Kelly Cup Finals," The Senators said.

The Gladiators begin their regular season on Oct. 23.