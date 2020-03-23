OTTAWA -- Chris Hadfield knows a thing or two about staying isolated inside while risks lurk outside.

The Canadian astronaut and former commander of the International Space Station shared some tips on self-isolation on his personal YouTube channel over the weekend.

"I've spent a little time self-isolating on board a spaceship," he said. "It's an extremely dangerous environment up on board the space station and yet we find a way to thrive and be productive that far away from our normal lives."

Hadfield outlined four things astronauts keep in mind as they try to stay focused during self-isolation in the harsh environment of outer space.

#1) Know the risk

"Don’t just be afraid of things," Hadfield said. "Go to a credible source and found out what is truly the risk you are facing right now; you, your family, your friends, the people that you care about."

#2) Know your mission

"What are you trying to accomplish? What are your objectives? What's your mission for right now? Make that clear," he said, "for this afternoon, for this week, for next month. What do you want to get done?"

#3) Know your constraints

"Who's telling you what you need to do? What financial resources do you have? What are your obligations?"

#4) Take action!

"Start doing things," he said. "They don't always have to be the things that you always did before. Take care of family, start a new project, learn to play guitar, write, create," he said. "It's a chance to do something different."

He closed his video out urging viewers to watch out for symptoms of COVID-19, such as sore throat, cough, or fever, and to contact a physician if they start feeling ill.

But he said there's never been a better time to self-isolate.

"So many people have access to the internet. You have the entire written work of everything, all that body of knowledge, right there at your fingertips," he said.

"So, take care of yourself, take care of your family, take care of your friends, and take care of your spaceship."