Section of Hwy. 417 on track to open for Monday commute, MTO says
Construction crews are on track to reopen a section of Highway 417 to traffic in time for the Monday morning commute, pending any weather or "unforeseen challenges," according to the Ministry of Transportation.
A section of the Queensway has been closed since 8 p.m. on Thursday for the replacement of the Bronson Avenue bridge. The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester.
Using rapid-replacement technology, crews removed the old structure Friday morning and moved the pre-built new bridge into place. The MTO traffic cameras showed construction crews beginning to repave the highway on Sunday afternoon.
Construction crews begin repaving work on the Queensway over the new Bronson Avenue bridge. The highway has been closed since 8 p.m. Thursday for construction. (CEECAM Corporation/YouTube)
Highway 417 is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 6 a.m. Monday. A Ministry of Transportation spokesperson told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday the work is scheduled to be done in time for the start of the work week, pending any unforeseen challenges.
Construction crews had to deal with heavy rain overnight Sunday, with more than 33 mm of rain falling on Ottawa.
The closure of the Queensway has caused some traffic delays across the city of Ottawa this weekend, particularly along the detour routes of Catherine Street and Carling Avenue. Several events this weekend, including RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and football and rugby at TD Place, added to the traffic volumes moving into the downtown core through the weekend.
While the Queensway is scheduled to reopen on Monday morning, Bronson Avenue will remain closed between Catherine and Chamberlain until July 27.
The replacement of the Bronson Avenue overpass is the latest construction project to replacing aging infrastructure along Highway 417. Last summer, construction crews replaced the Booth Street bridge and the Rochester Street bridge.
Live video of the replacement
A live video feed of the bridge replacement is available on YouTube. Click here to watch.
These on-ramps will be closed
The city of Ottawa says the following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway this weekend due to the bridge replacement:
- O’Connor westbound
- Lyon westbound (ongoing)
- Bronson westbound
- Maitland eastbound
- Carling eastbound
- Parkdale eastbound
Detours
These are the detours on the Queensway during the construction this weekend.
Westbound detour
- Westbound motorists exit the highway at Metcalfe/Catherine
- Continue westbound on Catherine Street
- Continue onto Raymond Street
- Take the Highway 417 Rochester westbound access ramp
A look at the westbound detour for the Hwy. 417 closure in Ottawa this weekend. (City of Ottawa)
Eastbound detour
- Eastbound motorists exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood
- Continue eastbound on Carling Avenue
- Turn left on Bronson Avenue
- Turn right on Chamberlain Avenue
- Continue onto Isabella Street
- Take the Highway 417 Metcalfe eastbound access ramp
A look at the eastbound detour for the Hwy. 417 closure in Ottawa this weekend. (City of Ottawa)With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy
