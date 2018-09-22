

BREAKING: Peter Kimbell from Environment Canada has confirmed with CTV Ottawa that a second tornado hit Friday evening. Kimbell says more tornado damage is apparent and says it's likely an EF-2 that touched down. A separate tornado struck Dunrobin and Gatineau. For all your latest developments on the tornado and wind storm that hit the region, follow CTV Ottawa and Newstalk Radio,580 CFRA.