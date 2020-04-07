ALMONTE, ONT. -- A second person has died at a long-term care home in Almonte that is experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit declared an outbreak at the Almonte Country Haven after three residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

On March 31, the health unit reported one of the residents of the long-term care home had died.

The home isolated all residents, confining them to their rooms.

CTV News has learned a second resident at the home died Monday night.

Twenty of the 82 residents of the home are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have been tested for the virus.

All residents are in isolation, but the owner says about half of the residents are living four to a room.

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit's latest COVID-19 data is from Sunday. It showed there are 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to long-term care homes in its region. Nineteen health workers have tested positive.

The health unit confirms three deaths, all of which it says are long-term care related.

With reporting from CTV's Graham Richardson.