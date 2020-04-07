Second COVID-19 death reported at Almonte long-term care home experiencing outbreak
CTV News has learned a second resident at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home died Monday night.
ALMONTE, ONT. -- A second person has died at a long-term care home in Almonte that is experiencing a significant COVID-19 outbreak.
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit declared an outbreak at the Almonte Country Haven after three residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.
On March 31, the health unit reported one of the residents of the long-term care home had died.
The home isolated all residents, confining them to their rooms.
CTV News has learned a second resident at the home died Monday night.
Twenty of the 82 residents of the home are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have been tested for the virus.
All residents are in isolation, but the owner says about half of the residents are living four to a room.
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit's latest COVID-19 data is from Sunday. It showed there are 15 cases of COVID-19 linked to long-term care homes in its region. Nineteen health workers have tested positive.
The health unit confirms three deaths, all of which it says are long-term care related.
With reporting from CTV's Graham Richardson.