Last-minute shoppers are frantic to find the elusive Fingerling toys for Christmas.

“Tag Along Toys” in Kanata got a surprise shipment in Wednesday morning. They are all already accounted for. “It has been the toy of 2017- we have not been able to get any - this is the first shipment we are getting and that's it!” says owner Patti Taggart. She says she has been getting phone calls since June for the toy.

Fingerlings are the “it” toy this holiday season. They are small shaped creatures designed to grip fingers like a tree branch. They are equipped with sensors that allow them to respond to various forms of input, including noise, sounds and touch. The various Fingerling designs include several monkeys, as well as a unicorn and a sloth.

Mom Kourtni Brophy has been looking for one for her 5-year-old son Cameron. She couldn’t believe her luck that she found one. “Facebook groups are all over telling you where they are in stock. first I went to Walmart, and within 30 minutes of seeing the post, they were gone.”

Sarah Machan also spent her lunch-hour searching for a Fingerling for her children. “it seems to be quite the craze, but if my parents can wait in line for Cabbage Patch Dolls, I should be able to able to do this.”

Meanwhile, Erin Alexander didn’t even know what a Fingerling was until her daughter’s grandmother called her and told her she bought some. “my daughter's grandma actually got them- it literally hit the shelves, she went out, grabbed a couple and they were gone.”

Stores across Ottawa are all sold- out of the toy under two weeks left until Christmas. They say they don’t know if another shipment will be in before December 25. The cheapest one available on Amazon is currently listed at $47.

Interest in the toys has spiked over the last month, surpassing even last year’s top toy, the Hatchimal, in Google searches worldwide.

With files from CTVnews.ca