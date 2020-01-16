OTTAWA -- Scotiabank is checking out of two eastern Ontario communities.

The Scotiabank branches in South Mountain and Beachburg are scheduled to close in June.

In Beachburg, the Scotiabank branch has been open for more than 100 years. The closest branch will now be in Cobden, 17 km away from residents of Beachburg.

In a statement to CTV News, Scotiabank says “after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to relocate our services at 10619 Main Street, South Mountain and 1765 Beachburg Road, in Beachburg to other branches in neighbouring communities.”

The bank couldn’t confirm if Scotiabank bank machines will remain in the communities.

Scotiabank says “we did not make this decision lightly and we understand that this will have an impact on these communities.”

With files from CTV News John Crupi.