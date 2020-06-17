OTTAWA -- A 39-year-old Pembroke man is facing charges after police seized a large quantity of suspected purple fentanyl.

Ontario Provincial Police say an individual was arrested in the Church Street area of Pembroke on June 16.

"Officers seized a large quantity of suspected purple fentanyl, as well as smaller quantities of suspected MDMA, crystal methamphetamine, a knife and items typically associated with drug trafficking."

Braden Robinson is charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a schedule 4 substance for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.