Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario

Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.

Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse, with about 98.87 per cent of the sun being covered by the moon. The event will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m. The event will end by 4:45 p.m.

The total eclipse can be viewed in Belleville from 3:21:37 to 3:23:41 p.m. (2 minutes and 4 seconds); Kingston from 3:22:15 to 3:25:19 p.m. (3 minutes and 4 seconds); in Brockville from 3:23:28 to 3:26:15 p.m. (2 minutes and 47 seconds); and in Cornwall from 3:24:58 to 3:27:14 p.m. (2 minutes and 16 seconds).

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have coverage of the solar eclipse moving across the region, starting at 2 p.m.

People lining up for an eclipse event at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on April 8, 2024. (Leah Larocque/CTV News)

Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Kids with their solar eclipse glasses at the Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa on April 8, 2024 (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

A child with homemade solar eclipse glasses in Ottawa on April, 8 2024. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa).This story will be updated