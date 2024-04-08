OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario

    Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.

    Ottawa will see a partial solar eclipse, with about 98.87 per cent of the sun being covered by the moon. The event will begin at 2:11 p.m. and will reach its peak at 3:25 p.m. The event will end by 4:45 p.m.

    The total eclipse can be viewed in Belleville from 3:21:37 to 3:23:41 p.m. (2 minutes and 4 seconds); Kingston from 3:22:15 to 3:25:19 p.m. (3 minutes and 4 seconds); in Brockville from 3:23:28 to 3:26:15 p.m. (2 minutes and 47 seconds); and in Cornwall from 3:24:58 to 3:27:14 p.m. (2 minutes and 16 seconds).

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have coverage of the solar eclipse moving across the region, starting at 2 p.m.

    People lining up for an eclipse event at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa on April 8, 2024. (Leah Larocque/CTV News)

    Fort Henry in Kingston, Ont. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

    Kids with their solar eclipse glasses at the Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa on April 8, 2024 (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

    A child with homemade solar eclipse glasses in Ottawa on April, 8 2024. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa).This story will be updated

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today.

    Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

