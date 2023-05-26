Save big on your summer road trips with CAA

It’s (almost) safe to say that the cold weather is firmly in the rearview mirror, and summer is just around the bend. You know what those signs of summer are telling you? It’s time to start planning road trips.

Even though we’re still seeing fluctuations in things like grocery prices, the housing market, even at the gas pump, it’s important to take the opportunity to see this beautiful country of ours, and to make the most of time away from work. Road trip holidays may not exactly be cheap, but they’re very often more affordable than trips abroad.

To help you make the most of summer without breaking the bank, here are 4 road trip tips from CAA North & East Ontario.

1. Check the pumps

First, it’s essential to check fuel prices. Avoid filling up during long weekends when demand is high, and fuel prices are at their peak. Instead, plan to fill up mid-week to save money. To keep track of fuel trends, use the CAA Gas Price Tool.

2. Use apps and tools to maximize discounts

Whether you want to find must-see stops along the journey, keep an eye on your expenses to keep your budget in check, or use an app like Honey to find discounts on attractions and accommodations, find apps to help get the best possible experience out of your trip.

Another way to make your money go further is to plan your route around the hotels, restaurants, and activities where you can get discounts just for being a CAA Member. Plus, CAA Members can use The Shell app to get an automatic discount of 3c/L at the pump to make your money go the extra mile - while helping you save on every kilometre.

3. Get your car road-trip ready

Before your trip, it’s important to make sure your car is tuned up so you don’t hit any bumps in the road. Check the wear on your summer tires, and once the temperature is consistently above 7C, put on your summer tires and have them properly balanced and inflated to increase your fuel efficiency.

And of course, to keep your car looking as good as you feel driving the windows down on a warm summer day, CAA Members save 10% on car washes at participating Shell stations.

4. Slow down and enjoy the journey

This may sound cliche, but it’s true. Take your time, and enjoy the trip. Not only will this help you stay relaxed and make great memories while exploring a new part of the country, it’ll help you save gas. Most vehicles get optimal fuel efficiency between 40 and 90 km/h, so your wallet will appreciate the slower pace as well.

So this summer, whether you’re about to hit the road for an exciting road trip adventure, or if you’re in between vacations and just running errands around town, you can save big by becoming a CAA Member. And once you’re a member, get The Shell app and load your account to start saving 3c/L right away.