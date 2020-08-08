OTTAWA -- The weather is perfect for a Saturday adventure in the nation's capital.

Whether you're staycationing or visiting, here are a few fun, local activities to check out today.

NCC Bistro at Confederation Park

The NCC Bistro, run by the ByWard Market's popular Moulin de Provence, is back at Confederation Park for another year.

Enjoy paninis, croissant sandwiches, fine pastries, bars, ice cream, homemade popsicles, beer, wine, brewed tea, iced tea, espresso-based coffee drinks and specialty coffee drinks next to the refurbished Colonel By fountain in the heart of Ottawa.

The NCC Bistro in Confederation Park is back! Add this beautiful patio to your summer bucket list! ☀



�� Treats

�� Urban oasis

✅ Additional safety measures

↔️ 2m from others



Menu and hours: https://t.co/A3INK7QcTE | #Ottawa #MyOttawa pic.twitter.com/Qd1a0BOAIb — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) August 8, 2020

Pups on a patio

Happy Fish on Elgin Street is holding a special fundraiser for Sit With Me Rescue Saturday afternoon.

Pups on a Patio promises tacos and dogs to pet on Happy Fish's spacious back patio.

There are two seatings: one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m.

Walkable Bank Street

Today is the final scheduled day of traffic closures on Bank Street from Queen Street to Flora Street. Check out local businesses in a safe, physically distanced way with lots of space to walk.

You can picnic in the street with City Goose, grab a cool treat from Moo Shu Ice Cream, or even just go for a stroll and check out some of the amazing murals from local artists

Bluesfest Drive-in

The traditional Bluesfest was cancelled because of COVID-19, but you can still catch great musical acts from your car at Place des Festivals, Zibi Site, thanks to a partnership between RBC Bluesfest and the National Arts Centre's #CanadaPerforms.

Tonight, hear from Tim Hicks, Kira Isabella, Chris Labelle, Amanda Rheaume, Lyle Odjick & The Northern Steam, and Ryan Langdon.

For more information, visit https://canadaperforms.ottawabluesfest.ca/

Farmers Markets

Needs some fresh, local food? It's a great day to visit a farmer's market in your area.

The ByWard Market vendors are open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Parkdale Market is open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carp Farmers Market is open on Saturdays

The Westboro Market is open on Saturdays.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum reopens to the public today. Check out the history of flight and space exploration in Canada.

All visitors must reserve their tickets in advance through the museum's online ticketing portal.

For more great ideas, check out our summer staycation guide.