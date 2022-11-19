Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa for the Help Santa Toy Parade

Santa Claus arrived in downtown Ottawa on Saturday morning for the 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade.

Drawing thousands of people to Laurier Avenue and Bank Street, the sidewalks were full all the way to Lansdowne Park.

Organized by the Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association, the aim of the parade is to support Toy Mountain and the Salvation Army to ensure children in need can have something under the tree this season.

Cindy Taggart and her family staked out a spot on Laurier Avenue, near Bank Street, ensuring they had prime seats for the arrival of the star of the show.

“It’s good to get out and be outside with our community and our family and have some fun,” Taggart said. "We brought some presents to share with others; it feels good to see the city alive."

Taggart’s children Lyla and Miles say their favourite things about the day are the free candy and Santa Claus. Miles pleased to be helping others with their families donation but also wondering, “How does he get through chimneys? It’s hard.”

With about 50 parade entries, there was something for everyone from fire and police vehicles to bands and dancers, even the Grinch made an appearance.

Last year, the Salvation Army supported by the Toy Mountain campaign helped 20,000 children. This year, demand is up for toys for babies and toddlers and, as always, for children ages 8 to 12.

