Ryan Reynolds interested in buying Ottawa Senators: report

Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators, People magazine is reporting.

The Canadian actor is "very interested" in buying the franchise, People reported, citing a source close to the Deadpool star.

The news comes after sports business publication Sportico reported that the Senators have hired a New York-based bank to explore a sale of the team.

That report set off a flurry of speculation about who may be interested in purchasing the team, and where they're located.

Reynolds has connections to Ottawa. The Vancouver, B.C. native lived in Vanier at one point during his childhood. He and his wife Blake Lively donated generously to the Ottawa Food Bank during the pandemic. And he famously cameoed as 'Bruce the intern' in a post-Super Bowl tweet that went viral.

Mayor Jim Watson announced earlier this year the city would name a street after Reynolds.

Reynolds would presumably need partners to be part of a purchase of the team. The Senators are valued at $655 million U.S., according to Sportico, but could sell for more.

The Nashville Predators are about to sell for $775 million U.S., and the Pittsburgh Penguins recently sold in a deal valuing the franchise at $900 million U.S.

Late Senators owner Eugene Melnyk's daughters Anna and Olivia inherited the team after his death in March. It is being run by a three-person board of directors.