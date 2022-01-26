Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to live on Ryan Reynolds Way.

The city of Ottawa is honouring the Canadian actor by naming a new street after him in the east end, in recognition of his contributions to the city.

“It’s clear that Ottawa does have a special place in Ryan’s heart,” Mayor Jim Watson said during his state of the city speech on Wednesday.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, spent some of his childhood in Vanier, and has said he has fond memories of living in Ottawa.

The Deadpool star and his wife Blake Lively made a $50,000 donation to the Ottawa Food Bank early in the pandemic. He has also donated to the Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region.

And Reynolds participated in a running gag with Ottawa Public Health in which he revealed himself to be ‘Bruce,’ the inept social media intern.

Watson said when he broached the idea of the new street name with Reynolds, the actor said he was “very excited, flattered and honoured. I’m even a little choked up.”

“This means the world to me. Thank you on behalf of me and my entire family,” Watson quoted Reynolds as saying.

Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision adjacent to Avalon, at the corner of Mer Bleue and Brian Coburn.