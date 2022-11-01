Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report

The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.

Late owner Eugene Melnyk’s family has hired Galatioti Sports Partners, a New York-based bank that provides advisory services to the sports industry. Sportico cited multiple people familiar with the plans, who were granted anonymity because the details are private.

Melnyk’s daughters Anna and Olivia took over the Senators after their father passed away in March due to illness. The franchise is being run by a three-person board of directors.

A Senators spokesperson told CTV News the organization has no comment on the report.

Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million U.S., a 21 per cent jump in the past year, the largest in the NHL.

It’s unclear how much the team would fetch in any potential sale. The Pittsburgh Penguins sold for a $900 million U.S. last year. The Nashville Predators are set to sell for $775 million U.S.

There is reportedly significant interest in the Senators. Roger Greenberg, the executive chairman of Minto Group and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, told CTV News in April his family would “likely participate” in new ownership if the team goes up for sale. OSEG owns the Redblacks and 67's.

In June, the Senators and the National Capital Commission reached a memorandum of understanding to build a new arena for the team at LeBreton Flats, just west of downtown Ottawa.

Members of Galatioto Sports Partners have been involved in more than 100 transactions for major North American and international sports franchises, according to its website.

Sportico launched in June 2020 and calls itself “the default resource for professionals seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.”