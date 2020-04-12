OTTAWA -- Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the latest celebrities to make a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank during the coronavirus crisis.

"Blake and I are so happy to give back to a country that's given us so much," Reynolds said in a statement posted to the food bank's Instagram page.

"I used to live in Ottawa (in Vanier). It holds a special place in my heart. So happy to donate to your amazing food bank."

The A-list actors have pledged $1 million to food drive organizations on both sides of the border: Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has also pitched in to help hockey great Hayley Wickenheiser's campaign to collect personal protective equipment for frontline medical workers.

Reynolds and Lively are just the latest major celebrities to donate to the Ottawa Food Bank.

Hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan pledged a donation during a campaign spearheaded by Shopify's chief operating officer Harley Finkelstein. That campaign raised $170,000 in just 24 hours.