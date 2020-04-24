OTTAWA -- The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region has announced a big donation to their fundraiser aiming to keep the lines open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteer-driven, toll-free call centre says it needs to raise $25,000, as it experiences financial burdens related to the pandemic, while simultaneously dealing with a significant increase in demand for its services.

The not-for-profit launched an online fundraiser to seek help from the public to keep its volunteer program going strong.

"With the loss of significant funding due to COVID-19, some of our programs will take a financial hit. One of these is our volunteer program which includes the recruitment of volunteers, 60 hours of training classes and materials, as well as 24/7 online support for our remote response to COVID-19," the Centre said in its fundraiser.

On Friday afternoon, the Distress Centre posted to Instagram to thank their "new friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively" for their donation.

A $2000 donation listed on the GoFundMe page, attributed to Ryan Reynolds, appeared at around noon Eastern Time.

"We are forever grateful for your support and love for Canada! Thank you, a million times over!" The Distress Centre said.

This isn't the first local donation by the celebrity couple. Earlier this month, the pair donated to the Ottawa Food Bank.