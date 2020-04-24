Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate to Ottawa distress centre
Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
OTTAWA -- The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region has announced a big donation to their fundraiser aiming to keep the lines open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The volunteer-driven, toll-free call centre says it needs to raise $25,000, as it experiences financial burdens related to the pandemic, while simultaneously dealing with a significant increase in demand for its services.
The not-for-profit launched an online fundraiser to seek help from the public to keep its volunteer program going strong.
"With the loss of significant funding due to COVID-19, some of our programs will take a financial hit. One of these is our volunteer program which includes the recruitment of volunteers, 60 hours of training classes and materials, as well as 24/7 online support for our remote response to COVID-19," the Centre said in its fundraiser.
On Friday afternoon, the Distress Centre posted to Instagram to thank their "new friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively" for their donation.
A $2000 donation listed on the GoFundMe page, attributed to Ryan Reynolds, appeared at around noon Eastern Time.
"We are forever grateful for your support and love for Canada! Thank you, a million times over!" The Distress Centre said.
This isn't the first local donation by the celebrity couple. Earlier this month, the pair donated to the Ottawa Food Bank.