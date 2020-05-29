OTTAWA -- Warmer weather is here to stay and the virtual school year is nearing an end, many are thinking summer vacation, but what will it look like and where can you go during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local company has the answer.



Camping is a yearly tradition for Victoria Elliott and her family. She, along with husband Donald and their two sons Carter and Cooper, have travelled across Ontario in their tents, last year they headed to Sauble Beach along Lake Huron.



"We love getting outdoors we like hiking swimming and fishing," Elliott says. "We are really about going into nature together it's also great for the kids and family mental health to get away."



For now their plans have to be on hold. Ontario provincial parks are open but only for day use during the COVID-19 pandemic. While they are confident campgrounds will soon allow overnight stays, they were not so confident that washrooms would be. So for this year’s trip to Bob Echo Provincial Park, they rented an RV.



"RV travel is going to be the travel choice of Canadians this summer."



COVID-19 has cast a shadow over summer vacations. Restrictions on public gatherings, cancelled festivals and closed borders means people who want to get away, need to do so safely.



Michael McNaught is the president of RVezy, an Airbnb concept but for travel trailers and motorhomes, he says demand has skyrocketed, families want to get away but also want to stay isolated and campgrounds offer that space.



"When you're staying at an RV park or provincial park the space you have between those units is substantial," McNaught says. "You can really decide what to do and see how you're self contained you have your own cooking facilities washroom heat hydro so this is really going to be a great option for Canadians."



McNaught also noted that many of the rentals have been for a shorter stays, weekend getaways and destinations only a few hours from home.



Driving a motorhome may seem daunting but all you need is a regular G license. And if you're not comfortable trailering or driving an RV yourself you can have it delivered, right to your campground, and have it setup as well. McNaught says it can be like arriving at a hotel or cottage, everything is ready for you.



The rental units are sanitized following public health guidelines, but you may want to bring your own linens. However if you want to camp this season you may want to book soon, demand is high.



On Monday, British Columbia open their online reservation system, and it was busy. Clocking nearly 10 reservations per second, the website crashed, but not before 27, 000 campsites were booked.



For the Elliott family, they enjoy travelling within Ontario. Victoria Elliott is not opposed to travelling outside the province but says the parks are beautiful, and there is so much to discover in our own backyard.

