Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say

New court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.

56-year-old Marcel Lapensee and 23-year-old Samantha Osborne are facing first degree murder charges in the case. Kerwin's body was found on Nov. 15, 2023 in the Mississippi River in Pakenham.

The pair are also facing sexual assault charges after a reported assault in Carleton Place.

Court documents obtained by CTV News say Kerwin may have died "on or about Nov. 8, 2023."

Lapensee and Osborne had virtual bail hearings scheduled for Thursday. Those have now been pushed back to Jan. 24 and 26, respectively.

Police believe there may be more victims, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have interacted with the accused or their online aliases, 'Maxx Power' and 'Sammi'.

Police also continue to search for the whereabouts of Kerwin's car, a blue 2013 Mazda GX four-door sedan with Ontario licence plate CSXW 383.

Anyone with information can contact the dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-9400 or the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).