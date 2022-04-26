'Rolling Thunder' organizer pledges peaceful demonstration but won't speak to controversial guest
The organizer of the coming “Rolling Thunder” bike convoy to Ottawa is promising a peaceful event this weekend, as possibly more than a thousand people arrive for a multi-day rally.
Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Evan Solomon Show, organizer Neil Sheard said the event is meant to “take back” the National War Memorial.
“This is a bike rally to help heal and give back that dignity to that monument that was desecrated by the powers that be,” he said.
Sheard said the erection of fencing around the National War Memorial during the “Freedom Convoy” occupation in January and February was a “desecration” of the monument. The fences went up following video of a woman jumping on top of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the first weekend of the convoy protest and, later, urine in the snow on the monument.
Sheard said the woman who jumped on the tomb was quickly shouted down and he believed dogs were responsible for the urine stains.
“We were guarding it,” he said, of veterans who stood watch at the monument as the occupation dragged on. “Then, the powers that be decided to come in and physically remove veterans off sacred ground.”
Police officers, empowered by the Emergencies Act, moved on Feb. 18 and 19 to evict convoy protesters and others from their entrenched positions within the downtown core, including at the National War Memorial. This came three weeks after the first demonstrators arrived and began parking large vehicles along Wellington Street and throughout the core. The operation led to scores of arrests and dozens of vehicles were impounded. Wellington Street in front of Parliament remains closed to vehicles.
Ottawa police are prohibiting vehicles in an area of the downtown core this weekend. Sheard said the group has a route planned for their rally.
The motor vehicle exclusion zone, as outlined by the City of Ottawa, for the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle rally on April 29-May 1. (City of Ottawa)
“We’ve been working with the city, we worked with the police, and we now have a route, and it’s all settled,” he said. “We’re not going around the monument. We are still going to do a drive-by. We’re going to keep the bikes under control, bring ‘em in, do a little bit of a salute with the bikes driving by down Mackenzie, across the bridge at Mackenzie, back down onto Rideau and then push out the city.”
According to an itinerary posted on the “Rolling Thunder” website, there will be a rally and march on Parliament Hill on Friday at 6 p.m. Bikers will muster at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre at 9 a.m. Saturday. At 10 a.m., there will be Veterans for Freedom service at the National War Memorial. Bikers will roll through the city between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. A second rally on Parliament Hill is planned for 2 p.m. and then a bike show is scheduled for 6 p.m., with a location to be determined. They will attend the Capital City Bikers’ Church in Vanier on Sunday morning.
In response to concerns about noise, which was omnipresent during the “Freedom Convoy” occupation, Sheard said there would be no bikes running at night.
“They’re coming in, do the run, go for a drive, and then they’re done,” he said. “Some will stay in the city to stay overnight to go shopping in your beautiful city. Some will go home.”
NOTORIOUS FIGURE CHRIS SKY LISTED AS ‘SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER’
When pressed about the presence of notorious far-right figure Chris “Sky” Saccoccia on the itinerary, Sheard claimed he was not involved in the event.
“He has nothing to do with this,” Sheard said. “He’s not a feature in this. He’s got nothing to do with this.”
The “Rolling Thunder” website’s schedule says on April 30 there will be a rally and march at Parliament Hill with “special guest speaker Chris Sky.” He is the only person named on the itinerary.
Sheard, who insisted the event is “purely about veterans” told Solomon that Saccoccia would not be speaking at the National War Memorial, but he “may be off somewhere else speaking” on Saturday.
“He is not part of what is happening on the monument,” Sheard said.
Saccoccia has been a prominent figure in protests against COVID-19 mandates. He’s been arrested in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay for violating public health orders and was charged in Toronto with uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance in 2021.
The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has also documented that Saccoccia has a history of bigoted comments, including Holocaust denial, racism and homophobia.
Sheard insisted Saccoccia is not involved in the rally for veterans.
“Chris Sky has nothing to do with what’s happening on the veterans’ side,” he said. “There’s a list of the things that will be happening on that day. He is not a special guest of us. He’s not part of Veterans for Freedom. This has nothing to do with Chris Sky.”
After being pressed, Sheard acknowledged he is “part of what is happening that day” but insisted there is no relationship between him and Saccoccia. Sheard eventually said Saccoccia has freedom of speech.
“Free speech in this country, my friend. That’s why veterans died, so he can say what he wants and you can say what you want,” Sheard said.
Ottawa police say they are prepared for the weekend. Interim Chief Steve Bell warned participants that they would held accountable if they broke the law.
"I want to be clear with both organizers and participants: you will be held accountable for your actions before, during, and after the events," Bell said.
Echoing Bell’s comment, a statement from Sheard on behalf of “Rolling Thunder” said all participants are urged to follow the law and to report any unlawful action to police.
“RCMP, OPP and municipal police services will be held accountable in the court of law for their actions before, during and after events,” the statement said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Rolling Thunder': What to know about the Ottawa motorcycle convoy
A convoy of motorcycle riders dubbed 'Rolling Thunder' is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what to know about the demonstration.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West
The longer Ukraine's army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine includes new American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery, anti-tank weapons from Norway and others, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain.
Royal tour of Canada: Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary revealed
Preparations are well underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day, travel-filled visit happening May 17-19. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know so far about the royal tour.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Psychologist hired by Depp testifies about Heard's health
A forensic psychologist testified Tuesday that actor Amber Heard suffers from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple's personal issues.
'Competing interests': Liberals raise security concerns with Emergencies Act review
A senior Liberal minister says the government has 'two competing interests' when it comes to sharing information about its use of the Emergencies Act: transparency and protecting national security.
'Very rare' fossil of 450-million-year-old marine animal discovered in Ontario
Paleontologists announced the discovery in southern Ontario of a rare and well-preserved fossil of an ancient arthropod species that lived approximately 450 million years ago.
Atlantic
-
Police seek four suspects in fatal Moncton shooting; 18-year-old victim identified
Police are looking for four suspects after an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Moncton, N.B., Monday.
-
New Brunswick reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'Feel the energy': Cruise ships return to Halifax for the first time in two years
For the first time in over two years, cruise ships have docked in Halifax Harbour.
Toronto
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
-
Video shows aftermath of stabbing outside Mississauga school
A 15-year-old male is in custody after two students were injured in a stabbing on the grounds of a Mississauga high school on Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
-
12 of 25 on new Canada's most-wanted list have ties to Toronto
Twelve of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list have ties to Toronto, including one 2021 fatal shooting suspect commanding a $250,000 reward.
Montreal
-
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a 'progressive, rights-centred, federalist option' in the upcoming election.
-
Trial of Quebec City Halloween sword attack suspect delayed for second time by COVID-19
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
-
Liberals' Anglade downplays creation of two new parties targeting English speakers
Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade is trying to play down the appearance of the second party in the space of a week that seeks to woo English-speakers, a clientele that traditionally lines up behind the Liberals.
Northern Ontario
-
Search is on for three suspects in vandalism of Ukrainian building in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for three suspects in connection with damage done to the Ukrainian National Federation building last week.
-
Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire
Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal charges
London police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 leads to careless driving charge for 22-year-old
A 22-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving following a collision involving four transport trucks in a construction zone along Highway 401.
-
Barn fire claims pony and vintage tractors
A barn fire northeast of Port Burwell, Ont. has claimed the life of a pony and caused extensive damage.
Winnipeg
-
Construction begins on St. Boniface Hospital emergency department expansion
Construction has officially begun on the $141 million project to expand and modernize St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department.
-
Province issues flood warning for portions of Assiniboine River
The province has issued a flood warning for the Assiniboine River from St. Lazare to Griswold. Man.
-
Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness
A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.
Kitchener
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
-
Ryerson University renamed Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has officially chosen a new name. Effective immediately, the institution will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Calgary
-
Vulnerable Calgarian attacked in 'hate-motivated' assault, police seek suspects
Police said the victim suffered injuries to his ribs and face after he was thrown to the ground and kicked multiple times.
-
'No longer required': Temporary injunction against Beltline protests ends
The injunction meant protests could still occur as long as event organizers complied with local bylaws and secured the appropriate permits.
-
Woman faces charges after Bridgeland sign loses 'D' in crash
Calgary police confirm a woman faces charges in connection with two crashes during last week's snowstorm including a collision that toppled the final letter of the Bridgeland sign.
Saskatoon
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting death
Two more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Saskatoon city council extends temporary downtown shelter lease
City council has voted to extend the lease for the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness centre until June 15.
Edmonton
-
Senior shoved onto Edmonton LRT tracks in 'violent unprovoked assault'
A senior in Edmonton was hospitalized Monday night after she was pushed onto LRT tracks, and police released images of the man they believe is responsible for the random attack.
-
'Culture of fear': Critic says Alberta premier reaping results of divisive leadership
One of Jason Kenney’s caucus members says the Alberta premier is reaping what he has sown through personal attacks, dividing people and intimidating opponents.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Alberta country artist Shane Yellowbird dies at age 42
Shane Yellowbird, the Cree country singer from Maskwacis, Alta., has died.
Vancouver
-
RCMP working with school district to ensure safety after 14-year-old Richmond girl assaulted
Mounties are working with the Richmond school district to ensure students' "safety and well-being" after a 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in an assault last week.
-
Man who downed 25 drinks, injured head on sidewalk sues downtown Vancouver bars
A bartender who suffered a serious head injury after downing dozens of alcoholic beverages in a single night has filed a lawsuit alleging he was over-served at a number of downtown Vancouver establishments.
-
Dog DNA test enables B.C. buyer to get some cash back from breeder
A British Columbia woman who believed she was buying a specific type of dog will get some money back from the breeder thanks to a DNA test.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'We haven't given up hope': Spring runoff complicates search for Sask. boy
Rising water levels due to the annual spring runoff is complicating the search for a missing Saskatchewan boy.
-
Regina crime up slightly in 2021 from 2020: Police report
A slight increase in overall crime was seen in 2021 when compared to 2020, according to a year-end report from Regina police.