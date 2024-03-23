'Rollercoaster' of weather seen at the start of spring in Ottawa

If you’re heading outdoors this weekend, you’ll want to layer up.

Ottawa has seen a flurry of temperature changes in the last several weeks, from record-breaking warm temperatures, to snow and a cold snap.

"I think I would describe it as kind of like a rollercoaster. One second, I'm super excited, I'm packing away all my winter stuff, and then the next minute, I'm taking it all out again, getting the gloves ready," said Crissy Labin, a resident of Ottawa originally from Ireland.

Environment Canada’s forecast called for a high of 1 C and a low of -11 C on Saturday, after temperatures reached double digits in the city last week.

The coming week is likely to see a return to those above-average temperatures, with a high of 11 C forecasted for Tuesday and 13 C on Wednesday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is approximately 4 C, according to Environment Canada.

"I really feel like Ottawa can't make up its mind with the weather. One minute it's cold, the next delightful, and then back to miserable again," said Labin.

The rollercoaster of weather has been felt right across the province. In the Greater Toronto Area, a winter wallop of snow hit the city only a few days after the official start of spring.

On the roads in the Toronto area, some vehicles are struggling to get up hills.

"It's the transition season. You often have this battle that takes place between spring-like weather and winter wanting to hold on. And that's essentially what we've had," said Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Philips.

Phillips says about 10 per cent of Ottawa’s annual snowfall happens after this date.