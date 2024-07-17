OTTAWA
    • Road closures in effect in The Glebe following two-car crash

    Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in The Glebe on July 17, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Owen Pergant Johnson) Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in The Glebe on July 17, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Owen Pergant Johnson)
    'Multiple' road closures are in effect after a serious two-vehicle crash in The Glebe on Wednesday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call from police at approximately 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Metcalfe and Isabella streets near the Highway 417 on-ramp.

    A white pickup truck and a grey sedan collided, causing the sedan to rollover onto its roof.

    City of Ottawa traffic cameras show heavy traffic on westbound Isabella Street and northbound Metcalfe Street near the area.

    Injuries to the vehicle occupants are unknown at this time.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story

