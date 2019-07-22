

CTV Ottawa





The Rideau Transit Group, the consortium in charge of building the LRT Confederation Line, says the bulk of construction for the project is complete, meaning trial testing can soon begin.

According to a memo to city council from OC Transpo general manager John Manconi on Monday, RTG has submitted a notice for substantial completion. If an independent certifier agrees, RTG can then begin 12 days of consecutive testing to ensure the system is safe. The next step would be four more weeks of testing by the city, followed by a date of the first day of service.

In June, Mayor Jim Watson said passengers will be riding LRT in September, following a meeting with Alstom, the company making the trains. The latest LRT delay involved issues with the trains, including doors, brakes and the on-board communication system.

RTG has missed four LRT deadlines. The $2.1 billion project was originally due on May 24, 2018.

The LRT Confederation Line runs 12.5 kilometres from Blair Road in the east end to Tunney's Pasture in the west. There will be 13 stations in total, with 10 kilometres running above ground and 2.5 kilometres underground.