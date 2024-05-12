It's going to be cloudy, rainy this Sunday in Ottawa

Though it feels warm outside, it's going to be cloudy and rainy this Sunday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 18 C today with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening.

The start of the week is also going to be rainy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Monday and a high of 19 C. At night, the capital will see a low of 13 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain.

The rain will continue through Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C. It will be cloudy at night with a low of 13 C.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency said earlier this month.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond