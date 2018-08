CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





There will be one less option for beer drinkers in downtown Ottawa this fall.

The Beer Street on Rideau Street near Waller St. is closing on October 14.

A spokesperson for the Beer Store says the lease is expiring, and they decided not to renew it.

There are still Beer Store locations on Somerset St. W., on Bank St. in the Glebe, and on Selkirk St. in Vanier.