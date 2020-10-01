OTTAWA -- A 23-year-old Rideau Lakes woman is dead following a head-on crash in Morton, approximately 50 kilometres west of Brockville.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on Highway 15 in Morton just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police says the investigation shows a northbound car collided with a southbound pick-up truck in the southbound lane.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead, while the two occupants of the truck were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Sandra Gilbert, 23, of the North Crosby area of Rideau Lakes Township.

Police say a third vehicle entered the ditch in an effort to avoid the two other vehicles involved in the crash.