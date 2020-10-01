Advertisement
Rideau Lakes Township woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario
OTTAWA -- A 23-year-old Rideau Lakes woman is dead following a head-on crash in Morton, approximately 50 kilometres west of Brockville.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a head-on collision on Highway 15 in Morton just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Ontario Provincial Police says the investigation shows a northbound car collided with a southbound pick-up truck in the southbound lane.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead, while the two occupants of the truck were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The deceased has been identified as Sandra Gilbert, 23, of the North Crosby area of Rideau Lakes Township.
Police say a third vehicle entered the ditch in an effort to avoid the two other vehicles involved in the crash.