OTTAWA -- The downtown mall, which saw 24 million visitors in 2019, had annual sales per square foot of $1,020, which is an increase of 29 per cent over 2018.

The study is based on a number of factors including sales per square foot, the number of visitors, size and anchor tenants.

For the fourth year in a row Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto ranked number one.

The study, from the Retail Council of Canada, found that “the millions of dollars Canada’s top malls have recently invested in upgrades are continuing to make these malls more productive and attractive to shoppers.”

It also found that “…innovation, new retail mixes and attractions at shopping malls are required to keep visitors coming back and productivity per square foot high.”

The West Edmonton Mall did not make the list.