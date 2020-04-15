OTTAWA -- Boats will remain docked on the historic Rideau Canal until at least June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockstations on the Rideau Canal were scheduled to open on the Victoria Day long weekend, but Parks Canada is suspending all visitor services on the historic waterway until further notice in a bid to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Parks Canada said "the agency is calling on Canadians to stay home and help limit the spread of COVID-19. Camping, group activities and events at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas are suspended until at least May 31, 2020."

All Parks Canada facilities are temporarily closed across Canada.

The agency says all visitor services, including reception, information, lockage and mooring along the heritage canals are suspended until further notice. The federal agency says parking lots, washrooms, day use areas and visitor centres are also closed.

Lockstations on the Rideau Canal were scheduled to open for the new season on May 15. The 2020 season on the Rideau Canal is scheduled to run until Oct. 12.

All Parks Canada camping facilities are closed, and all events and group activities are cancelled until at least May 31.

Parks Canada will not be taking new reservations for camping or group activities until June 1.