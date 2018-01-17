

A 37-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 17-year-old boy in Bells Corners.

Nick Hickey was walking along Seyton Drive Wednesday evening, when he was struck by a vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. He died in hospital.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board identified Hickey as a student at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School.

Ottawa Police arrested a man whom they say was the driver.

A witness in the area tells CTV News that he was having dinner with his family when a man ran into his home, completely naked, and started demanding guns.

"I got up and said please leave," Damen Dinsdale says. "He said, 'can I have your gun?' I'm like, 'I don't have a gun.' My mom was terrified."

Dinsdale said he thought it was a prank at first, until he noticed the man wasn't wearing shoes.

"That's weird. It was like minus 20 last night," he says. "This guy is out of it. Something's going on."

Dinsdale believes the man was not in his right mind.

That man is believed to have struck Hickey while behind the wheel of a vehicle, before hitting Dinsdale's parked truck and bursting into his home.

37-year-old Guillermo Escobedo-Hoyo is facing one count of second-degree murder. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

This is Ottawa's second homicide of 2018.

On Facebook, a woman identifying herself as Hickey's sister posted a tribute to her brother, writing:

"R.I.P. Nick Hickey. My baby brother, you did not deserve this. You had so much life ahead of you and so much potential to do great things. You were intelligent, kind hearted, and on your way to success. I cannot believe that you are gone. This is beyond heart breaking."

She went on to write:

"Please, I beg people not to drive if you are not in the right mindset because you can literally take someone’s life and ruin a family’s mentality."

The investigation into this case is ongoing. Major Crime Unit investigators are asking for witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board issued this statement regarding Hickey:

I am very sorry to share with you a fatal accident occurred last night involving a student in our school community. On behalf of the students and staff at Ottawa Technical Secondary School, I have extended our deepest condolences to the family of Grade 12 student Nick Hickey.

An accident like this is difficult to understand and it is natural for us to feel confusing emotions as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy. This is a time for compassion and caring, and a time to appreciate each other.

I wanted to make you aware that today at the school, there was a resource team in place to help students and staff deal with this news and the many emotions everyone is feeling.

As a community, we will continue to work together to support one another. I appreciate your ongoing support.

-- Principal, Jennifer Tremblay

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Hickey's family cover funeral costs.