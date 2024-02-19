Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen Monday at noon: NCC

The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Monday at 12 p.m..

“Last night we swept, graded and flooded the ice. Conditions are still variable. Our teams are working to improve the surface, and the cold is going to help firm everything up,” the NCC said on X.

“See you on the ice for Family Day!”

The skateway will be open between Pretoria and Bank Street.

A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway opened on Sunday only six hours after it had been closed for almost three weeks. The NCC warned of poor ice conditions on the canal, recommending walking instead of skating on the ice.

The NCC said on social media on Sunday that crews would close the Skateway beginning at 6 p.m. after snow fell on the capital throughout the day, negatively impacting ice conditions.

"Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy the Skateway today. We saw lots of smiles and sticky BeaverTails fingers.We will close the Skateway at 6 p.m. to do intensive ice maintenance, including flooding, if conditions allow," the NCC said.

The world's largest skating rink has only been open for five days this winter.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington